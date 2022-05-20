Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Richmond Toolbank Presents Hammers & Ales

Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbank stopped by to share more about the upcoming Hammers &amp; Ales event.
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:44:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Toolbank provides tools, equipment and more to community organizations. Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond Toolbank stopped by to share more about the upcoming Hammers & Ales event- celebrating as a community with a family-friendly event with lots of games & activities for folks of all ages.

Join in the fun Saturday, June 11th from 10 am-5 pm at 1407 Cummings Drive in Richmond. For registration information and more, give the team a call at 804-219-0606 or visit the website, richmondtoolbank.org. Connect on Instagram @rvatoolbank and on Facebook @richmondtoolbank.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!