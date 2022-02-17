Watch
Richmond ToolBank

Toby Vernon, Executive Director of Richmond ToolBank, tells Bill about his organization.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 17, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you know about Richmond ToolBank? Toby Vernon, Executive Director,tells Bill about his organization and how Richmond ToolBank is helping out in the community. Richmond ToolBank is a great resource for other local non-profit organizations and offers a free membership to qualifying groups. We can all get involved, Richmond ToolBank is always looking for volunteers and donations. You can learn more about Richmond ToolBank by visiting them on the web, Instagram and Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND TOOLBANK*}

