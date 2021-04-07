Richmond Symphony League’s “Swing for the Symphony”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Symphony League is a non-profit membership organization that supports the Richmond Symphony. Today, Vice President of the League, Allene Cahill, and Penny Tuthill, Event Chair, are here to share information on their “Swing for the Symphony" Event, April 19th at Richmond Country Club. Use promo code “VAThisMorning” for a single round of golf for $125 (prices go up to $150 later this month). For more information, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND SYMPHONY LEAGUE*}

