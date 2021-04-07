Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Richmond Symphony League’s “Swing for the Symphony”

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, Vice President of the League, Allene Cahill, and Penny Tuthill, Event Chair, are here to share information on their “Swing for the Symphony" Event, April 19th at Richmond Country Club.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:13:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Symphony League is a non-profit membership organization that supports the Richmond Symphony. Today, Vice President of the League, Allene Cahill, and Penny Tuthill, Event Chair, are here to share information on their “Swing for the Symphony" Event, April 19th at Richmond Country Club. Use promo code “VAThisMorning” for a single round of golf for $125 (prices go up to $150 later this month). For more information, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND SYMPHONY LEAGUE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.