 Richmond Home Show: Brooks Elite Landscape

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vernon and Jordan Brooks tell us more about their business, Brooks Elite Landscapes, and The Richmond Home Show this weekend at Meadow Event Park. You can visit the show to see Brooks Elite Landscapes and 150 more exhibitors this Saturday and Sunday from 10a-5p. Please call 804-473-9349 for more information.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 13:04:12-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.