RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for their Women Build Initiative. Whitney Guthrie, Director of Community Engagement for Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity joined us to share more about the build. For more information, visit the Richmond Habitat for Humanity website.

Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}