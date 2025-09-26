Richmond First Club’s Guest Speaker Series featuring Micheal Sparks 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Micheal Sparks, CEO, The Underground Kitchen Community First (UGK CF) joined us along with the Culinary Director at UGK Community First, Chef Steve Glenn to share more about UGK’s participating on the Richmond First Club’s speaker series. Chef Glenn then walked us through a flavor-packed, delicious recipe. For more information, visit the UGK Community First website. Connect on Richmond First Club’s website as well.
