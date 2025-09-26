Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Richmond First Club’s Guest Speaker Series featuring Micheal Sparks 

Richmond First Club’s Guest Speaker Series featuring Micheal Sparks
Richmond First Club’s Guest Speaker Series featuring Micheal Sparks
Richmond First Club’s Guest Speaker Series featuring Micheal Sparks
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Micheal Sparks, CEO, The Underground Kitchen Community First (UGK CF) joined us along with the Culinary Director at UGK Community First, Chef Steve Glenn to share more about UGK’s participating on the Richmond First Club’s speaker series. Chef Glenn then walked us through a flavor-packed, delicious recipe. For more information, visit the UGK Community First website. Connect on Richmond First Club’s website as well.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!