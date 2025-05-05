Richmond firefighters rally around lieutenant diagnosed with ALS

RICHMOND, Va. -- May is recognized as ALS Awareness Month, and this month the Richmond Fire Department is rallying around one of their own. Lt. Kevin Harrison was diagnosed earlier this year with the progressive, neurodegenerative condition.

He’s a single father of five children — and money raised through a GoFundMe and other efforts will help support his family.

Our Amy Lacey stopped by the fire department to talk with Lt. Harrison’s colleagues about his years of selfless service and how we can all support him at this time.

“Kevin served the city for 17 years, putting his life on the line, serving the community, saving lives and helping people,” said driver pump operator Durrell Johnson. “That was not just at work. That was off duty. Kevin has just been there for everybody.”

After complaining of back pain and muscle weakness, he was officially diagnosed in March.

“After we realized he had not only a life-threatening situation going on but needed some support, his fellow firefighters got together to surround him with some love and some needed support,” said Rodney Epps, deputy chief of operations.

Fellow firefighter Lucy Lopez organized a GoFundMe for Lt. Harrison. She says Lt. Harrison has been a father figure to her both personally and professionally.

“I started it because I just wanted to spread awareness of ALS and do more for him,” she said.

The GoFundMe will give Lt. Harrison’s friends, loved ones and community a chance to lend a hand when he needs it most.

“Put yourself in the shoes of a young firefighter with a family trying to support them the best way they can,” said Epps. ”And then suddenly one of your heroes and protectors becomes somebody who needs protecting themselves. Everybody’s just trying to give all our support that we can to make sure he has everything he needs in these days while he’s struggling through his illness.”

Click here to find the GoFundMe.

They have also organized a bar crawl fundraiser for Lt. Harrison. It will take place Friday, May 30th at 4pm in Richmond’s Fan district.