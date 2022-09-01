Richmond Brunch Weekend is Sept. 10-11

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Brunch Weekend is back! More than 20 local restaurants and food trucks will be serving up our favorite meal of the day, benefiting a good cause.

This is the fifth year of the event. In the past, it has raised more than $90,000 for local causes. This year’s event will support the lifesaving work of the Richmond SPCA.

We talked with Sara Woznicki of the blog As Told Over Brunch and the founder of Richmond Brunch Weekend all about what to expect this year. (Hint: lots of dogs, including her own pup, Bellatrix!) We also spoke with Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry. Watch the video above to see that conversation.

Richmond Brunch Weekend is September 10-11. Click here for more information and to see the full list of participating restaurants and food trucks. Be sure to note which offer dog-friendly patios and specials! If you brunch both days, snap pics using the hashtag #RVAdoublebrunch for a chance to win a prize.

And click here to learn more about special shirts you can buy for you and your pup!