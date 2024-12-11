Richmond Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Nutcracker is a beloved Richmond tradition, and it’s celebrating another year on the stage in the River City.

Company dancers Aleksey Babayev and Courtney Collier joined us in studio to talk about the incredible production you can see now through December 23.

Tickets range from $25 to $150. Tickets can be purchased by calling 804-344-0906 x224 or by visiting the Richmond Ballet Box Office, located at 407 E. Canal Street in Richmond. You can also purchase online by clicking here.

