Richmond Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shakespeare’s classic will be presented as a ballet right here in Richmond. Ballerina Sabrina Holland of Richmond Ballet tells us how she is preparing to become Juliet Capulet and the entire cast is working hard to prepare for this rigorous production. You can experience the show February 18th through 20th at The Dominion Energy Center. Tickets are available by calling 804-344-0906 ext. 224. For more information, visit their website or connect with them on social media @richmondballet.