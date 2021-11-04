Watch
Richard Bland College’s Admissions Fair and Pecan Festival 

Justin May, Director of Admissions at Richard Bland and Aidan Bryant, former contestant on America’s Got Talent joined Bill to share more about the Admissions Fair and Pecan Festival on November 6th.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 13:32:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College of William and Mary is gearing up for a few major events this weekend. Justin May, Director of Admissions at Richard Bland and Aidan Bryant, former contestant on America’s Got Talent joined Bill to share more about the Admissions Fair happening Saturday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to noon and The 5th Annual Pecan Festival happening Saturday, November 6th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on both events visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY*} 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
