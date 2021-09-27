Retirement Tax Strategies from Financial Expert, JB Bryan

RICHMOND, Va. --Trillions of dollars in retirement accounts are soon to be withdrawn. Joining us, friend of the show and financial expert JB Bryan who shares some key information on retirement income. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning,visit their website.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:54:49-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Trillions of dollars in retirement accounts are soon to be withdrawn. Joining us, friend of the show and financial expert JB Bryan who shares some key information on retirement income. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning,visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.