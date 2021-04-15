Retirement preparation with RVA Wealth Management

RICHMOND, Va. -- Retirement can be a very stressful time.David Koren, MBA, ChFC, CLU Wealth Manager of RVA Wealth Management is here to share information regarding retirement savings, cryptocurrency and more. For More information on David Koren and RVA Wealth Management, give them a call at (804)497-2100 or visit their website.

"Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), which is an affiliate of Kestra IS. RVA Wealth Management is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS."

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT*}

