Retirement planning is like planning a vacation

In honor of Family Fun Month Jeremy Shipp, RICP®, CFP®,CLU®, WMCP® of Retirement Capital Planners, LLC., joined us to share his insight on the similarities between retirement planning and vacations planning.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Jul 31, 2023
For more information on Jeremy and Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. visit theirwebsite.

