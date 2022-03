RICHMOND, Va. -- Curious about what body contouring can do for you? Trish Banks, of Renew Health and Wellness, talks with Bill about the process of body contouring and how quickly you will start to see the benefits. Dan Reed shares how the process is working for him.

Renew Health and Wellness is located at 10120 W. Broad St., Ste.F in Glen Allen. For more information, give them a call at 804-420-8889 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEW HEALTH AND WELLNESS*}