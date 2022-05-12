Remember Who You Are coloring book and affirmations for kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amanda Lynch and Ava Holloway are a mother and daughter who recently worked together to create a children's book. Remember Who You Are is part coloring book, part collection of affirmations. The authors want to remind readers of the importance of affirming themselves and believing they are more than enough. Click here to learn more.
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 10:30:53-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.