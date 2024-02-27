Relive the 90s at Be Kind & Rewind's ‘Ultimate 90s Experience’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, March 8. That’s when local band Be Kind & Rewind presents its Ultimate 90s Experience at The Broadberry in Richmond!

Get ready to rock out to all your 90s favorites, from The Cranberries to TLC.

This is Be Kind & Rewind’s first full live show. Many of its members are from other successful RVA bands like Mashup & Cozy Condition and Exit 38.

So put on your tattoo necklace and butterfly clips and get transported back to simpler days.

“My hope is that when people are at the show, it takes them back to that time,” said band member Kari Smith. “And that they, like me, remember every single word and can sing along to that crazy TLC rap that for some reason everybody knew every word to. It comes back!”

Tickets are $15. Click here to purchase. Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

The Broadberry is located at 2729 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Be sure to follow Be Kind & Rewind on Facebook and Instagram and be on the lookout for their contests!