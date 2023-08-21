Watch Now
Relationship red flags: when is it time to talk divorce?

Today, attorney, author and motivational speaker, Renee Bauer stopped by to share her insight on the topic.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Red flags may lead to divorce down the road. Today, attorney, author and motivational speaker, Renee Bauer stopped by to share her insight on the topic. For more from her or to check out her upcoming book, visit her website.

