Rejuvinix Non-Surgical Joint Pain Clinic picks Richmond for 3rd location

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A joint pain clinic that aims to help patients avoid surgey opened a second location in Virginia last week.

The Rejuvinix Non-Surgical Joint Pain Clinic on Forest Avenue in Henrico County opened Aug. 11.

The facility offers "unique non-surgical knee and joint pain solutions," physical therapy and dietary advice to "improve overall joint health," according to officials with the practice.

CEO Rick Salinas said Rejuvinx aims to help patients "achieve a more dynamic lifestyle without surgery" using advanced joint pain therapies and the company's exclusive Visco-6 treatment.

"Our board certified physicians, physical medicine doctors, registered dieticians, and board certified radiologic technicians, offer groundbreaking treatments for knee and joint pain, including injections of hyaluronic acid 'gel,' a naturally-occurring lubricant found in all joints, as well as other procedures such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), that deadens nerves to greatly reduce pain long term," Salinas said.

Officials with the clinic said their treatments are FDA approved and covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most major medical insurance plans.

Rejuvinix also has locations in Virginia Beach and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.