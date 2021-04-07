Reduce stress, fear, and anxiety with Rob Roberts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stress, fear and anxiety are all challenges many of us face on a daily basis. Today, Rob Roberts, creator of Muscle to Bone Fitness and Never Stumble Consulting, is here with three tips to implement daily: understand how you truly feel, understand where these feelings come from, and challenge your negative thoughts. For more information on Rob Roberts, visit his website.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:13:59-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Stress, fear and anxiety are all challenges many of us face on a daily basis. Today, Rob Roberts, creator of Muscle to Bone Fitness and Never Stumble Consulting, is here with three tips to implement daily: understand how you truly feel, understand where these feelings come from, and challenge your negative thoughts. For more information on Rob Roberts, visit his website.
