Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup from Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soup is on the menu in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Mela Jones of Leek and Thistle joined us live in the studio to share her Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup!

Curried Red Lentil Sweet Potato Soup with Coconut Milk

Makes (6.5 Q)

1 quart peeled, diced onions

2 cups diced, washed celery

2 TBS canola oil

1.5 TBS peeled crushed ginger

3 TBS peeled crushed garlic

2.5 TBS curry powder

1.5 TBS cumin

1 TBS turmeric

½ tsp garam masala (optional)

6 cups peeled diced sweet potatoes ( 2 pounds of raw)

3 cups red lentils washed and picked thru

3 quarts vegetable stock

1-2 cans of coconut milk

1 bunch washed, trimmed, julienned kale

kosher salt & coarse black pepper

1. wash and sanitize utensils and preparation area.

2. assemble ingredients required.

3. Heat oil in large stock pot.

4. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, add celery and cook a further 5 minutes.

5. Add garlic, ginger, spices and cook 30 seconds until fragrant.

6. Add vegetable stock and coconut milk and bring to boil

6. Add sweet potatoes and kale and simmer for 10 minutes

7. Add washed red lentils and simmer gently, stirring often 10 to 20 minutes until all ingredients are tender.

8. Season with salt & pepper to taste, serve adding a dollop of yogurt if desired.

