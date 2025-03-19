Favi Roop’s Flourless Chocolate Cake 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Favi Roop returns to Virginia This Morning to create a flourless chocolate cake. Check out this simple recipe!

6 ounces Sweet dark chocolate

7 ounces Unsweetened chocolate

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon Water

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon Granulated sugar

9 ounces Unsalted butter, room temperature

6 whole eggs

1/3 cup Granulated sugar

Pre-heat oven to 350̊

Generously spray the bottom and sides of a 9” cake pan with pan spray. Line the bottom with a parchment circle and spray again. Set aside.

Bring the water and first sugar to a boil. Add the chocolate and stir to melt. Stir in the softened butter until fully mixed. Try not to incorporate air into the mix. If lumpy at this point, strain with a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Cool to room temperature

Whisk the eggs and second measure of sugar lightly until there are no streaks of egg whites remaining.

Carefully fold the egg mixture into the chocolate and pour into the prepared 9” cake pan.

Place the cake in a water bath and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until the top feels firm.

Allow the cake to come to room temperature and then refrigerate the cake for at least 2 hours. Cake may also be frozen at this point for up to 2 months.

To remove the cake from the pan gently heat over a hot burner on the stove. Run an offset spatula around the edges to release. Invert the cake onto a serving dish and dust with powdered sugar. Cake must be sliced while cold but it is served at room temperature. Serve with fresh berries and whipped cream or caramel sauce.

