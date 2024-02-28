Blueberry infused Lavender Cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Hall of A Kingdom Experience catering joined us to share this fantastic recipe.

Servings: 8-12

Prep time: 20 min

Baking time: 45-50 min

Total time: 130 min

EQUIPMENT NEEDED

Stand mixer with Paddle attachment or Hand mixer with a large bowl

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Baking pans

Spatula

Parchment paper

Baking spray

INGREDIENTS

3 c All-purpose flour

2 tsp Baking powder

1 tsp Baking soda

1 tsp Salt • 2 c Granulated sugar

1 c Oil

½ c unsalted Butter (room temperature)

2 tsp Culinary Lavender Extract

4 Large eggs (room temperature)

1 ½ c Milk • 3-4 Drops Violet gel paste

8 oz Fresh Blueberries

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare two 8 inch pans with flour and shortening or baking spray.

2. Combine and mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt then set aside.

3. Combine and mix sugar and butter until light and fluffy. 2

4. After the sugar and butter mixture is combined mix in the oil, 4 large eggs, and culinary lavender extract until fully incorporated. 5. Then add wet and dry mixture together and mix until fully combined. Drop in 3 – 4 drops of the violet gel paste to get the color you desire and mix until fully combined. Now put the blueberries into the batter and mix on high so that the berries start to break in mix.

6. Pour batter into pans, each pan should get 4 cups or 2 pounds of batter.

7. Bake in oven for 45-50 minutes, test batter by putting knife or tester in middle, if tester comes out clean cake is done, if it does not bake in 5 min intervals until tester comes out clean.

8. Let cakes cool for 60 minutes on a cooling rack, then flip cakes out and set them on wire rack.

