Recipe for paleo banana nut bread

RICHMOND, Va. — Today, certified health coach Erika Schlick shares her delicious and easy-to-make paleo banana nut bread recipe that’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and grain-free. To learn more about Erika, her journey, and her health resources, visit her website.

Paleo Banana Nut Bread

Ingredients:

3 overly ripe bananas

3 large eggs

½ cup butter orcoconut oil, softened, plus more to grease the pan

¼ cup maple sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup Otto's Naturals cassava flour

1½ teaspoonsbaking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon of sea salt

1 cup walnuts orhazelnuts, chopped

½ cup chocolate chips, (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C) and grease a 9 x 5-inch (23 x 13-cm)loaf pan.

2. Peel and mash the bananas in a large bowl.

3. In a separate bowl orstand mixer, beat the eggs with the butter or coconut oil, maple sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the mashed bananas and beat until smooth.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the cassava flour with the baking powder, baking soda, and salt

5. Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet, and mix until combined. Fold in the chopped walnuts and chocolate chips (if using).

6. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top; bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

7. Cool completely on a wire rack before slicing and serving.