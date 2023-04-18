Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Receive 20% off windows and doors from Renewal by Andersen

Lucy O’Shields of Renewal by Andersen stopped by to tell us about some of those benefits.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:16:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Renewal by Andersen’s exclusive composite window material, Fibrex®, offers many benefits for homeowners. Lucy O’Shields of Renewal by Andersen stopped by to tell us about some of those benefits. And Lucy explains why engineering makes all the difference when comparing Renewal by Andersen’s patio doors to its competitors.

Now through April 30th, save 20% on every window, patio door and entry door. And pay nothing for an entire year! Plus, get an extra $300 off your entire project.*

To schedule an appointment, call 804-352-3737 or visit VAWindowReplacement.com

*See website for terms and conditions.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!