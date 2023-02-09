Raising Cane’s now open in Midlothian and Chester

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re looking for a great meal during the week or for the big game on Sunday, Raising Cane’s has two brand new locations for you to check out!

Our Jessica Noll took a field trip to do a little “quality control” on the chicken finger meals and talk with Brian Stegall, Raising Cane’s Regional Vice President, fry cook and cashier about their growth in central Virginia.

The new Midlothian Raising Cane’s is located at 1321 Huguenot Road (call 804-431-3238) and the Chester shop can be found at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway (call 804-546-4805).

Find Raising Cane’s on social media at @RaisingCanes or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAISING CANE’S*}

