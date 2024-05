RICHMOND, Va. -- Rachel McRady’s new book, “Sun Seekers”

Author, Rachel McRady joined us to share more about her book, Sun Seekers. Join her for two upcoming appearances; the first will happen tomorrow, Thursday, May 9th at 4pm at Lakewood Retirement Community. The second appearance will be Friday, May 10th at 2:30 pm at Barnes & Noble’s Libbie Place Location. For more information, visit her website .