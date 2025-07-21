Rachel Kerr Schneider on her book, ‘The Widow Chose Red?’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave talked with author Rachel Kerr Schneider about her book, 'The Widow Chose Red? My Journey with Jesus, John, and ALS.'

The moving memoir covers loss, love, faith and her husband’s battle with the debilitating disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

A widow at the age of 49, Rachel chose to wear red to her husband’s funeral.

“I chose it because it is the color of love. It is the color of passion and also it is the color of fire,” she said. “The Holy Spirit is represented in the Bible with flame.”

Red is also the color that symbolizes the fight against the neurodegenerative disease.

