Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

R Home Modern Richmond Week

Helen Reed, Marketing Chair of Modern Richmond, shares more about Modern Richmond Week April 18-21.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:49:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Modern Richmond’s mission is to celebrate Modernism in our city. Helen Reed, Marketing Chair of Modern Richmond, shares more about Modern Richmond Week April 18-21. The theme this year is Modern Richmond Lost and Found. Find out more about this week-long celebration at modernrichmond.org. Learn even more in the current issue of R Home Magazine.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!