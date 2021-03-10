Menu

R Home Magazine, Readers’ Favorites

Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:16:23-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Need a new plumber, landscaper, or interior designer? Find them all in the current issue of R Home Magazine. Susan Morgan, Managing Editor of R Home Magazine, is here to share and speak on the March/April issue of R Home, “Readers’ Favorites”. Also, check out our very own Jessica Noll speak on her favorite things in this month’s issue! Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.