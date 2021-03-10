R Home Magazine, Readers’ Favorites

RICHMOND, Va. -- Need a new plumber, landscaper, or interior designer? Find them all in the current issue of R Home Magazine. Susan Morgan, Managing Editor of R Home Magazine, is here to share and speak on the March/April issue of R Home, “Readers’ Favorites”. Also, check out our very own Jessica Noll speak on her favorite things in this month’s issue! Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

