Puppy Bowl Watch Party with Southside SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Puppy Bowl is a 21-year tradition where precious puppies shine in the national spotlight, all to raise awareness about the benefits of pet adoption. This is the second year Southside SPCA has suited up for the challenge!

Stephanie Drames of Southside SPCA visited the studio with a pup to talk about the big event.

Join the Puppy Bowl Watch Party on Sunday, February 9th from 2-6pm at O'Toole's Restaurant and Pub (13919 Midlothian Turnpike) as they cheer on two Southside SPCA pups! There will be great food, SPCA merchandise and fellow supporters.

Click here to learn more about Southside SPCA.