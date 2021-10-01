Pumpkin Biscuits with Fig Cherry Jam & Goat Cheese

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is National Pumpkin Spice Day so you know we had to celebrate! Today we are joined by one of our favorite guests, Chef Coco who shared a delicious recipe for Pumpkin Biscuits with Fig Cherry Jam and Goat Cheese. For more information on Chef Coco’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website .

INGREDIENTS



2½ CUPS unbleached aP flour,

1 tableSpoon Baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 TABLESPOONS sugar

sugar 2 TABLESPOON pumpkin pie spice

pumpkin pie spice ½ CUP unsalted butter cold

unsalted butter cold 1 CUP puréed pumpkin

puréed pumpkin 1¼ CUP buttermilk

buttermilk ¾ CUP all-purpose flour for shaping

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pre-heat the oven to 425ºF and arrange a shelf slightly below the center of the oven. Butter an 8-inch cake pan and line it with parchment paper or a silicone liner.

2. Combine the flour, sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Grate the butter into the flour and stir it in to coat evenly. In a separate bowl combine the pumpkin purée and buttermilk. Mix the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, just until combined. Do not over-mix. The dough should be quite wet.

3. Spread the all-purpose out on the counter. With a spoon, scoop evenly sized balls of dough into the flour, making sure they don’t touch each other. With floured hands, coat each dough ball with flour and toss them gently from hand to hand to shake off any excess flour. Place each floured dough ball into the prepared pan, right up next to the other. This will help the biscuits rise up, rather than spreading out. You might need to do the above in batches.

4. Place the cake pan on the arranged shelf in the oven. Bake until lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Brush the tops of the biscuits with some melted butter and pop back into the oven for another 5 minutes or so, until nicely browned.

5. Prepare the Fig Cherry Jam while the biscuits bake!

6. Turn the biscuits out onto a plate, and then invert them again so they are right side up. Pull or cut the biscuits apart and serve immediately with the Fig Cherry Jam, warmed goat cheese & honey.

FIG CHERRY JAM

2 pounds fresh figs, cut in quarters and stems removed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

juice of one lemon

1 (16oz) jar of dark cherries in water (drained, reserve the water)

1/4 cup cherry water

In a medium saucepan, toss the figs, sugar, lemon juice, cherry water and cherries.

Cook over medium heat stirring frequently until the sugar is dissolved and the figs are softening.

Turn the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally until the fruity is soft and the juices are beginning to thicken.

Turn off the heat and spoon the jam into two pint size jars.

Warm 8 oz of goat cheese in microwave for 15 seconds. Pipe onto warm biscuits.

Enjoy!

