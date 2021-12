RICHMOND, Va. -- Publix Aprons Cooking School offers cooking classes and catering for clients in our area. Jessica stopped in to talk with Kara Gavitt Senior Managing Chef at the cooking school who shared more about the program and the services they offer. For more information, give them a call at (804) 527-1498 or stop by the Publix Aprons Cooking School at Nuckols Place located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Dr in Glen Allen.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}