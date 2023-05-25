Protein-packed power bowls 

RICHMOND, Va. --Expecting parents need protein packed meals! Today, Mary Rapoport, CFCS with the Virginia Egg Council joined us live with the recipe. Visit the Virginia Egg Council website for more.

Mom’s Do-Ahead Power Bowls (makes four bowls)

2 cups Cruciferous veggies (cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, or broccoli) *

1 large, sweet potato, scrubbed, skin-on, cut into 1” cubes

1 (5-6oz.) pkg. greens (power greens, spinach, kale, etc.)

1 can sliced or chopped beets, drained

1 cup favorite legumes (chickpeas, navy or kidney beans, black-eyed peas, Limas, green peas, black beans) *

1 cup sliced tomatoes

1 cup carrot slivers or sliced radishes

1 cup French cucumber, skin on, sliced

4-6 Hardboiled eggs, sliced

12 oz. can tuna or chicken, drained (opt.)

Opt. toppings: Grated or crumbled cheese, slivered almonds, dried fruits like cranberries and dates

When ready to eat add: Avocado slices and Greek Yogurt Dressing

Layer the cruciferous veggies and sweet potato cubes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil; stir; bake in 400°F preheated oven for 20 minutes, turning veggies once. Remove the veggies and continue baking sweet potato until done, another 10-20 minutes. Cool.

Place four bowls with lids on the counter; layer the greens on the bottom of each; add roasted veggies.

Place about 1 cup total of the next five ingredients on top of the greens, in dollops around the top (this is a composed salad when ingredients are not mix together). Add eggs and tuna or chicken, if using.

*When nursing your baby, she may experience gas when you eat these ingredients, so let baby be your guide.

Greek Yogurt Dressing:

½ cup non-fat Greek Yogurt

¼ cup ‘lite’ olive oil

1 - 2 T. Apple cider vinegar OR Lemon juice

2 teas. Honey

½ teaspoon each, salt, garlic powder and dried dill

Combine ingredients in a small glass jar/ shake until combined/ cover/ store in fridge for two weeks. 4 servings

