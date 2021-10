RICHMOND, Va. -- Flu season is upon us and it's more important than ever to make sure your child is protected with a flu vaccine. Today, Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, doctor at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, is here to explain the benefits of the flu shot and answer some common questions.

For more information, give them a call at (804)828-CHOR or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU*}