Preventing Domestic Violence

Jeffrey Scott Steiner, Executive Director of Dad’s Resource Center stopped by the live show to share more about his organization working to prevent domestic violence.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeffrey Scott Steiner, Executive Director of Dad’s Resource Center stopped by the live show to share more about his organization working to prevent domestic violence. For more information, visit their website.

