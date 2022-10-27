Preventing Domestic Violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeffrey Scott Steiner, Executive Director of Dad’s Resource Center stopped by the live show to share more about his organization working to prevent domestic violence. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 13:16:17-04
