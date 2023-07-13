Prepare your car for your next road trip

RICHMOND, Va. -- Is your car ready for that much needed summer road trip? Jack Nerad, host of “America on The Road” joined us to share his insight on the topic. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 13:22:46-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Is your car ready for that much needed summer road trip? Jack Nerad, host of “America on The Road” joined us to share his insight on the topic. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.