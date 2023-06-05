Watch Now
Prepare for the unexpected by learning CPR & AED

Harold Mayfield of Richmond Ambulance Authority shows us how to perform CPR safely and effectively and the use of an AED.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Eighty percent of cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital. Harold Mayfield of Richmond Ambulance Authority shows us how to perform CPR safely and effectively and the use of an AED. Richmond Ambulance Authority will be hosting pop-up demonstrations happening Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m @ The St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E Belt Boulevard, Richmond and The Richmond Flying Squirrels on-field demonstration will take place before the game on Superhero Night.

For more information about the American Heart Association, Richmond, please visit their website and follow on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

