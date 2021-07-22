Watch
Pregnancy and marijuana use

Dr. Caitlin Martin, Director of OB-GYN Addiction Services at VCU Health, is here to share her thoughts and insight for those who are pregnant or considering becoming pregnant.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 22, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- With recent legislation decriminalizing marijuana, many soon-to-be mothers may be considering using it to cope with pregnancy side effects and more. Dr. Caitlin Martin, Director of OB-GYN Addiction Services at VCU Health, is here to share her thoughts and insight for those who are pregnant or considering becoming pregnant.

If you are pregnant and have a substance use disorder, please call 804-828-4409 to schedule an appointment. If you or someone you know needs help with substance use, please visit FindTreatment.gov.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}

