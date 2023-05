RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s super helpful to have support from child care services. Today, Peymaneh Rothstein and Chivon Gibson Newton of Precious Time Child Development Center stopped by the studio to share more about their center and the services they provide. They are located at 1600 Early Settlers Road in North Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-272-1062 or visit the website, ptcenters.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PRECIOUS TIME CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER*}