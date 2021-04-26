Practicing body positivity with the help of Vividly Confident

RICHMOND, Va. -- Societal pressures can cause problems with self-esteem. Mother-daughter duo, Jasmine Nicole and Janet Marie Battstin of Vividly Confident are here to share their insight and tips for navigating these difficult conversations around body positivity. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:43:01-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Societal pressures can cause problems with self-esteem. Mother-daughter duo, Jasmine Nicole and Janet Marie Battstin of Vividly Confident are here to share their insight and tips for navigating these difficult conversations around body positivity. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.