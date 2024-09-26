Powhatan's Festival of the Grape celebrates 21st anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape turns 21 this year! Enjoy local bands, local eats and your favorite Virginia wines. The event is Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11am to 6pm.

Our very own Bill Bevins will serve as emcee at the event.

Returning wineries include favorites like Byrd Cellars and Hardware Hills while welcoming new vendors to the festival like Muddy Paws Winery, Southern Revere and Wind Vineyards.

Four bands are set to perform: Shades of Grey, RJ Marshall Band, Dukes of Haggard and East of Hollywood.

Now until midnight before the festival, adult tickets are $35. Day of tickets are $45. Youth tickets (13-20) are $20.

Click here to visit the event website for tickets and more information.

The location is Historic Courthouse Village, 3860 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, VA 23139.