Powhatan’s Festival of The Grape 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wine, music, and food trucks are just three of the many things to expect to see at Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape this year! Today, Hannah Harrison stopped by to share details about this year’s event. Take part in the event Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Village in Powhatan. For more information on this year’s festival, visit their website.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 21, 2022
