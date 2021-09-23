Powhatan’s Festival of The Grape 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wine, music, and food trucks are just three of the many things to expect to see at Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape this year! Michelle Walters, President of the Powhatan Chamber Board of Directors and Matthew Steilberg, member of Powhatan Chamber Board of Directors joined our show live to share some of the details regarding this year’s festivities. Take part in the event Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Village in Powhatan. For more information on this year’s festival, visit their Facebook page .

