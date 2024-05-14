Positively Delicious Fennel & Grapefruit Salad 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Executive Chef Alex Vazquez of Natalie’s joined us to share his delicious Fennel & Grapefruit Salad and more about the upcoming Positive Vibe Foundation fundraiser. Join in the fun happening Saturday, May 18th at the Faison Center. For more information, visit their website.
