Pop icon Taylor Dayne visits Richmond in the fight against breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pop icon Taylor Dayne stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio ahead of her special event in Richmond today!

She’s reuniting with Wacoal in the fight against breast cancer. The star is making a special appearance at the Dillard’s Fit for the Cure event at Stony Point Fashion Park.

She will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans from 12 to 2pm.

Renowned for her hit singles like "Tell It To My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back," and most recently, her chart-topping remix with DJ trio Cash Cash, Taylor Dayne is a strong voice for cancer awareness and early detection.

To book an appointment online for a complimentary bra fitting:

1. Click here

2. Select a time

3. Book an appointment

Appointments are recommended but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.