Plugged Worship Night at United Nations Church

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in a spirit-filled worship experience. Today, Pastor Robert Perkins and Pastor Joshua White of PluggedRVA stopped by to share more about Plugged Worship Night happening May 26th at United Nations Church, located at 214 Cowardin Avenue in Richmond.
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:17:22-04
