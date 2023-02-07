Plan the perfect Galentine’s Day 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patrice J. Williams, the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dime stopped by to share her top picks for Galentine’s Day. For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page .

Set the Scene with Table + Teaspoon

https://tableandteaspoon.com/ [tableandteaspoon.com]

Have your drinks sparkle and shine with Thoughtfully Cocktails glitter drops

https://amzn.to/3HFgVmb [amzn.to]

And for anyone who doesn't want to drink, Joyus is an award winning non-alcoholic wine.

https://drinkjoyus.com/ [drinkjoyus.com]

Snack with Olive & Cocoa

https://www.oliveandcocoa.com/ [oliveandcocoa.com]

Try a fun activity

Pottery: https://www.potterywithapurpose.com/ [potterywithapurpose.com]

Photo Printer: https://amzn.to/3l574yA [amzn.to]

Treat yourself to some Self Care

https://alodiahaircare.com/ [alodiahaircare.com]

https://www.snowfoxskincare.com/ [snowfoxskincare.com]