RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your Independence Day to the next level with this recipe. Chef Andre Smith of Commonwealth Senior Living joins our show to share his recipe for Pineapple Teriyaki Glazed Baby Back Ribs.

Prep: 15 mins / Cook: 2 hrs 45 mins / Total: 3 hrs 5 mins / Servings: 4 / Yield: 1 rib rack

Ingredients

2 tablespoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

¼ cup white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1 rack back pork ribs

¼ cup cut fresh pineapple, garnish

1 Tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Pineapple Teriyaki Glaze

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cup low-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and diced

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Mix cumin, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, lemon pepper seasoning, white sugar, brown sugar, salt, black pepper in a small bowl until combined. Place ribs meat-side down on a sheet pan. With a small paring knife prick the back of the ribs 7-8 different areas to help spread the flavors throughout the ribs. Aggressively apply an even coating of dry rub to all sides of rib rack. With rib rack meat-side down, fold foil around it to create a tight seal. Transfer to a clean greased sheet pan. Bake in preheated oven until tender and cooked through, approximately 2 hours. Remove and cool 15 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Open foil, drain and discard any accumulated juices and fat. Brush ribs with pineapple glaze on all sides of rack. Place rack meat-side up and return to oven, leaving foil open. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven. Allow ribs to cool for 5 minutes Cut rack of ribs by keeping your knife close to the bone, place ribs on your favorite platter and pour leftover glaze over ribs and Enjoy!

Pineapple Glaze

*Glaze can be started while ribs are in the oven.*

1. In a sauce pot, combine the pineapple juice, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, rice wine vinegar, garlic powder, and ginger over medium heat. Bring to a slow simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, approximately 20 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of Teriyaki Glaze in a small bowl and set aside to finish off the ribs.

