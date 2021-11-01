Watch
Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with a simple recipe for Pili Nut Pesto.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:31:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pili Nuts can be a delicious addition to your diet. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with a simple recipe for Pili Nut Pesto. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

2 cups destemmed basil

½ cup pili nuts (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

½ cup Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast 

2 garlic cloves or 1 tablespoon of garlic powder 

¼ teaspoon sea salt 

Up to 1 cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

Directions

1. Add the basil and pili nuts to a food processor and pulse a few times to combine.

2. Add the Parmesan, garlic, and sea salt, and pulse a few more times.

3. Remove the small lid from the food processor, and slowly add the olive oil while it is running until the mixture forms a sauce.

